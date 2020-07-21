Internet Access for Residents Impacted by Flood to Apply for FEMA Assistance
(Alpha Media file photo)
Between now and August 22, anyone requiring internet access to apply for FEMA assistance following the severe storms and flooding in May have a couple of options.
Residents can go to the First United Methodist Church at 315 W. Larkin St. in Midland on Tuesdays between 8:00-noon, Wednesdays from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Thursdays between 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. There is also internet access at the Jerome Township Hall at 737 W. Beamish Rd. in Sanford during the same times.
Computers, wireless internet and printers will be available for residents to access their online documents needed for federal assistance and the FEMA application. The Sanford location is offering wireless access from the parking lot which allows for residents to stay in their vehicles and use their own devices. Volunteers at these locations will be available to provide computer assistance but are not representatives of FEMA and will not be able to assist with the application process or FEMA questions.
These sites are considered public facilities and residents are required to wear masks while conducting their business.
Residents seeking assistance must apply through FEMA before September 8.