Interim Leader of Saginaw Diocese Describes To Name New Bishop

Bishop Walter Hurley meets with reporters to talk about the immediate future of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. (Photo courtesy of Saginaw Diocese)

As the faithful mourn the death of Bishop Joseph Cistone, the Most Reverend Walter Hurley says the work of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw will continue. A retired bishop of the Grand Rapids Diocese, Bishop Hurley believes he will be an anchor, holding the church together, in a stressful time, continuing to do God’s work.

During a Thursday afternoon news conference Bishop Hurley pledged continued cooperation with state and local authorities in the investigation of sexual abuse by priests. He said retired Judge Michael Talbot will continue in his role as the liaison for the diocese in the investigation.

The process of finding a replacement as the leader of the 11 county diocese will begin with consultation with the priests and lay leaders to determine the needs of the diocese and who can fill that role. He expects the process could take between six months and a year before Pope Francis names a successor.

Bishop Hurley urged the people of the diocese to cherish their memories of Bishop Cistone and the remember his good work. He said Bishop Cistone’s funeral will be like that of any lay person in the church but with more pomp and circumstance.