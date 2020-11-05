Intelligence Matters: A CBS News original national security podcast

Download, rate and subscribe here: iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher.

“Intelligence Matters” is a weekly podcast about national security and policy hosted by former CIA acting director and CBS News national security contributor Michael Morell. Each week, users can listen to conversations between Morell and some of the world’s leading intelligence and national security officials and experts. The podcast|, which launched in 2017, was previously produced in partnership with The Cipher Brief, a website dedicated to national security topics.

In this episode of Intelligence Matters, host Michael Morell interviews Retired Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, a Senior Fellow at both Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and its Graduate School of Business. A career U.S. Army officer and National Security Adviser to President Trump, he is also the author of a newly-released book titled Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World. General McMaster passes along advice on how the next president should handle relations with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, gives insight on the effectiveness of our handling of Russia, and shares his passion for helping those in Venezuela.

Oct 28 | Former FBI special agent Clint Watts analyzes election threat posed by Russia, China and Iran

Oct 21 | Former top CIA analyst Kristin Wood on al Qaeda, Iraq and 9/11

Oct 14 | “Blood and Oil” coauthors on Mohammed bin Salman and the future of Saudi Arabia

Oct 7 | Former CIA Director John Brennan on ethics of intelligence, challenges to democracy

Sep 30 | Lawfare Institute’s David Priess on the Presidential Daily Brief

Sep 23 | Biden foreign policy adviser Antony Blinken on top global challenges

Sep 16 | Retired Admiral Bill McRaven and Michael Morell on the Raid on Osama bin Laden’s Compound

Sep 9 | Historian Hal Brands on COVID-19’s effect on world order – transcript

Sep 2 | Former CIA analyst Rodney Faraon on transferring skills from CIA to Disney – transcript

Aug 26 | Former CIA senior Clandestine Services Officer Daniel Hoffman on pursuing the “Russian ten” – transcript

Aug 19 | NSA Cybersecurity Directorate’s Anne Neuberger on protecting the elections – transcript

Aug 12 | Environmentalist Bill McKibben on national security implications of climate change – transcript

Aug 05| Former FBI agent Bradley Garrett talks about global manhunt for Mir Aimal Kansi – Intelligence Matters DECLASSIFIED – transcript

July 29 | Author Robert Draper on what led the U.S. to war in Iraq – transcript

July 22 | Top epidemiologist Michael Osterholm on continuing challenges of COVID-19 – transcript

July 15 | The Tiananmen crisis and training CIA analysts – Martin Petersen transcript

July 08 | Russia, Afghanistan and prospects for peace: Ambassador James Cunningham – transcript

July 01 | 100 years of Russian electoral interference – David Shimer transcript

June 24 | Former CIA analyst talks about escaping war-torn Libya – transcript

June 17 | Former CIA museum curator highlights the agency’s most important artifacts – transcript

June 10 | Transcript: Franklin Foer – Putin and the the 2020 presidential election

June 3 | Transcript: Chris Krebs – Securing businesses and the 2020 elections amid COVID threat

May 27 | Transcript: Laura Rosenberger speaks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

May 20 | Transcript: Karim Sadjadpour speaks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

May 13 | Transcript: Dr. Michael Osterholm speaks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

May 8 | Bonus episode – Analysis: The national security implications of COVID-19

May 6 | Transcript: Chris Johnson speaks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Apr 29 | Transcript: Olivier Blanchard speaks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Apr 22 | Transcript: John McLaughlin speaks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Apr 15 | Transcript: Lisa Monaco speaks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Apr 8 | Transcript: Dr. David Agus speaks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Mar 18 | Transcript: Philip Breedlove, former NATO supreme allied commander, on “Intelligence Matters”

Mar 11 | Transcript: Former top defense official Robert Work on “Intelligence Matters”

Mar 2 | Transcript: David Ignatius talks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Feb 26 | Transcript: Africa expert Judd Devermont talks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Feb 21 | Transcript: Tech expert Ben Buchanan talks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Feb 14 | Former No. 2 U.S. intel official Sue Gordon says of departure, “I didn’t want to be anyone’s agenda” | Transcript

Feb 12 | Transcript: Robert Worth talks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Feb 5 | Transcript: Evelyn Farkas talks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Jan 29 | Transcript: Tom Donilon and Stephen Hadley talk with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Jan 22 | Shelby Pierson: Top election security official details past, current and future threats | Transcript

Jan 15 | Transcript: Robert Ashley talks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Jan 8 | Transcript: Samantha Power talks Iran with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Jan 1 | Transcript: Sean Roche talks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Dec 25 | Transcript: Barbara Slavin on Tehran’s potential path forward

Dec 18 | Transcript: Susan Rice on her career, U.S. foreign policy and America’s role in the world

Dec 11 | Transcript: Adam Smith on the work of overseeing the U.S. military

Dec 4 | Transcript: James Stavridis on the value of alliances

Nov 27 | Transcript: Michael Bennet on foreign policy and national security priorities

Nov 20 | Transcript: Sue Mi Terry on North Korea update

Nov 13 | Transcript: Carl Ghattas on international and domestic terrorism

Nov 7 | Transcript: Chris Johnson talks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Oct 30 |Transcript: Bill Priestap talks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

Oct 23 | Transcript: James Mattis on Syria, leadership and top national security threats

Oct 15 |Transcript: Former senior CIA operations officer Marc Polymeropoulos on recruiting and running spies

Oct 08 | Transcript: Deep Dive with Experts Kurt Campbell and Jake Sullivan on U.S.-China Relations

Oct 01 | Transcript: William McCraven on leadership, living history and life of service

Sept 30 | Bonus pod: Michael Morell on the Whistleblower complaint and Ukraine call

Sept 25 | Transcript: Richard Haass on top U.S. foreign policy challenges

Sept 18 | Transcript: Todd Owen on CBP’s main mission and state of U.S. border

Sept 11 |Transcript: Garrett Graff on new oral history of 9/11 book

Sept 4 | Transcript: Kristin Wood: The process, substance and value of the agency’s analytic work

Aug 28 | Michael Vickers, on U.S. Afghanistan strategy | Transcript

Aug 21 | Jim Sciutto: “Shadow Wars” involving Russia and China: Transcript

Aug 14 | Juan Cruz: What’s next for Venezuela? Transcript

Aug 7 | Michael Allen: Office of the DNI: What it does: Transcript

July 30 | Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney on takeaways from Mueller | Transcript

July 24 | Dennis Ross on prospects for Middle East peace | Transcript

July 17 |Sue Gordon: #2 U.S. intel official talks about how U.S. is preparing for 2020 election threats | Transcript

July 10 | Kim Jong-un believes Trump is “different,” State Dept’s intelligence arm assesses | Transcript

July 3 | Top counterterrorism official: U.S. must avoid returning to “pre-9/11 state” | Transcript

June 29 | Top cybersecurity official Chris Krebs: U.S. should employ “range of tools” against active adversaries | Transcript

June 21 | Bonus episode: Transcript: Bill Burns and Jim Miller talk with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

June 19 | Kim Jong-un’s surprising rise to power: Author Anna Fifield | Transcript

June 12 | Nada Bakos: Former CIA targeting officer talks about post-9/11 hunt for terrorists | Transcript

June 5 | CIA’s former chief of disguise Jonna Mendez on how to hide spies | Transcript

May 29 | Angela Stent: Here’s how Russia is advancing a “post-West” order, says foreign policy expert | Transcript

May 22 | Tamir Pardo: Ex-Mossad director says cyber poses biggest threat to free world | Transcript

May 15 | Transcript: David Sanger talks with Michael Morell on “Intelligence Matters”

May 8 | Chris Costa: Spy Museum to offer newly dimensional look into world of espionage | Transcript

Apr 30 | Mike Pompeo: Nuclear talks with North Korea will be “bumpy” | Transcript

Apr 24 | Chris Darby: On-Q-Tel (IQT), the strategic investment arm of the C.I.A. | Transcript

Apr 17 | Jamie Metzl: The “genetic revolution” could threaten national security | Transcript

Apr 10 | Meroe Park: Trump’s first visit to the CIA | Transcript

Apr 3 | Glenn Gerstell: Surveillance and new challenges coming with 5G network | Transcript

Mar 27 | Eliot Cohen: A Building Crisis in American Foreign Policy | Transcript

Mar 20 | David Petraeus: Five “big ideas” to combat Islamic extremism | Transcript

Mar 13 | William Burns: Trump administration has “hollowed out” U.S. diplomacy” former top U.S. envoy says | Transcript

Mar 6 | David Charney: Insider threat expert on why people spy | Transcript

Feb 27 | Laura Holgate: The most precarious proliferation challenges faced by U.S. | Transcript

Feb 20 | Sue Mi Terry: Trump’s rushed diplomacy with North Korea could trigger regional arms race | Transcript

Feb 13 | Jeh Johnson: There’s no security crisis near the southern border | Transcript

Feb 6 | Vicki Huddleston: The view from Havana | Transcript

Jan 30 | Michael Rogers: Advice on deterring cyber attacks | Transcript

Jan 23 | David Cohen and Avril Haines – weigh merits of speaking out for past, present CIA leaders | Transcript

Jan 16 | Robert Pape: For recruiting, ISIS steals Western ideas | Transcript

Jan 9 | Antony Blinken: Grading Trump’s foreign policy | Transcript

Jan 2 | Lisa Monaco: Terror threat is “getting worse” says former homeland security adviser | Transcript

Dec 26 | Gary Hufbauer: Trade policy and national security – an expert view

Dec 19 | Nadia Schadlow: The national security strategy’s lead author on its origins and impact | Transcript

Dec 12 | Glenn Gaffney: U.S. falling behind in new space race | Transcript

Dec 5 | John Miiller: NYPD counterterrorism chief on today’s threats | Transcript

Nov 28 | Phil Reilly: Leaving Afghanistan would cause a greater problem | Transcript

Nov 21 | Michael Vickers: U.S. and China battle to control “industries of the future” | Transcript

Nov 15 | Derek Maltz: Opioids and international crime

Nov 8 | Eric Edelman: U.S. might struggle to win or lose war with China | Transcript

Nov 1 | David Cohen: Singapore Summit was “serious misstep” | Transcript

Oct 24 | Norman Roule: Khashoggi case – former top U.S. intel official suggests it was a case of attempted rendition | Transcript

Oct 17 | Karim Sadjadpour: Tehran may seek to wait out Trump administration

Oct 10 | James Lankford: Other countries will “test out” Russia’s interference tactics | Transcript

Oct 3 | Chris Johnson on the future of the U.S.-China relationship

Sep 24 | Anthony Fauci on threats from epidemics

Sep 17 | Stephen Hadley: President Bush’s former national security adviser on rebuilding U.S.-Russia ties

Sep 10 | Jake Sullivan: Former top Clinton, Biden adviser on challenges facing America | Transcript

Sep 3 | William Evanina: Country’s top spy-catcher on espionage threats | Transcript

Aug 29 | Mark Warner on securing elections, combating disinformation: “We’re not there yet” | Transcript

Aug 22 | Tillerson ushered in period of “extraordinary destructiveness” says former U.S. ambassador to UAE, Barbara Leaf

Aug 15 | New head of “DARPA for spies” warns that China is attracting top research talent: Stacey Dixon

Aug 8 | Former Colombian defense minister warns of security “backslide”: Juan Carlos Pinzon

Aug 1 | Combating disinformation campaigns: Laura Rosenberger and Jamie Fly

Bonus: Michael Morell on why security clearances matter

Jul 24 | Pakistan’s former ambassador says his country must get out of the business of jihad: Husain Haqqani

Jul 17 | Adm. Winnefeld (Ret.) on top military threats the U.S. faces

Jul 10 | CIA’s top recruiter on how the agency finds its spies

Jul 3 | Rep. Mike Quigley on U.S. election security

Jun 26 | Ben Rhodes on the Obama administration’s wins, losses and legacy

Jun 19 | James Clapper on internal and external threats to the U.S.

Jun 12 | East Asia expert weighs in on Trump-Kim Jong Un summit outcome: Paul Heer

Jun 5 | Korea expert’s advice to Trump: Listen to your advisers: Sue Mi Terry

May 29 | John McLaughlin on helping families of the fallen

May 22 | Undercover spy to public official: Rep. Will Hurd on global threats and domestic challenges

May 15 | The Iran nuclear deal: What in the world happens next? James Jeffrey

May 8 | Negotiating with North Korea: The players, the stakes and the surprises: Joseph DeTrani

May 1 | The relaunch – with Gen. Michael Hayden