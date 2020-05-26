Instructions for City Permits, Inspections of Flood-Damaged Properties & Infrastructure
People photograph the floodwaters of the Tittabawassee River that encroached on downtown Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The City of Midland is providing guidance to property owners who need building permits and City inspections as they make repairs and replace infrastructure in their homes and businesses.
All City facilities remain closed to the public through May 29, 2020; however, Building and Midland Fire Department personnel are working remotely to process these requests and will work as quickly as possible to provide service for flood-impacted residents.
Fees will be waived for all City permits related to flood damage.
To schedule a building inspection or apply for a building permit related to the recent flooding event, residents should call the Building Department at 989-837-3383 and leave a voicemail message regarding their project or email the appropriate staff member.
Individual inspectors can be reached as follows:
For fire safety inspections and other plans related to fire safety, please contact Midland Fire Department Fire Marshal Tony Lelo at 989-837-3413 or alelo@midland-mi.org.
To find building permit applications forms, building permit and inspection information, and more, please visit www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/building. For fire department permit and inspection information, visit www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/fire.