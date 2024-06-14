Inmate who escaped from Houston courthouse caught after hours-long manhunt

▶ Watch Video: Idaho police capture escaped inmate and accomplice

An inmate who escaped during a Houston courthouse appearance Thursday after holding a staffer at knifepoint has been captured, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

In a social media post, the office said 35-year-old Joshua Nigel Thomas Sanders was in custody “as of 3:00 a.m. on June 14th” after being “apprehended by the Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force” in eastern Harris County.

Major Saul Suarez, of the sheriff’s office, told reporters in an overnight briefing that Sanders resisted arrest and was Tasered by deputies. He said Sanders was taken to a hospital as a precaution and would then be transferred to the Harris County Jail.

Suarez said two more suspects were arrested for hindering Sanders’ arrest, adding that they’re believed to be “criminal associates” of Sanders.

The office got lots of tips from members of the public following a Thursday new conference and those leads helped deputies track Sanders down, Surez noted.

Sanders was being held on charges for three burglaries and one unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charge, Harris County Assistant Chief Phillip Bosquez said in the earlier news conference.

Sanders appeared at the 1301 Franklin Street courthouse at about 3:30 p.m. local time, authorities said. He held a court staffer at knifepoint, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement, before fleeing the courthouse.



“Earlier today, one of our employees was held against her will by a man with a knife who apparently escaped from official custody,” Ogg said. “We are thankful and grateful that she was not physically harmed during this incident.”

Bosquez said that after escaping the courthouse, Sanders “accosted” a driver and got into her car, but she then crashed “within a few feet,” and the inmate ran away.

“After the car was disabled during the accident, the subject got out of the car and ran down the street,” Bosquez said. “That was our last location with him on camera.”

There were no injuries in the crash.

Marine units searched the bayou for the suspect.

Sanders has no fixed address, Bosquez said, and authorities believed he was armed with a knife.