Ingrid Andress’ National Anthem criticized

Singing the National Anthem before a sporting event is an honor — but as Ingrid Andress knows, it also opens up the possibility of receiving immense criticism. The Grammy-nominated singer sang the anthem ahead of the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in a performance that received backlash on social media.

Andress, a 32-year-old country singer whose singles “Wishful Drinking” and “More Hearts Than Mine” charted on the Billboard 100, is being compared with Fergie after what some called a botched anthem. In 2018, the former Black Eyed Peas singer’s rendition of the anthem ahead of the NBA All-Star game went viral for its unique flair. Even players watching from the sidelines couldn’t keep a straight face as Fergie belted out a jazzier version of the iconic song.

Videos from the Home Run Derby, an event that has MLB players compete for the most home-run hits, show Phillies player Alec Bohm smirking as Andress sang what many described as an out-of pitch anthem.

Many others watching at home didn’t hold back their criticism. “Please note anyone who doesn’t wear their seat belt or speeds thru Bartlett will be forced to listen to 4 x Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress’ home run derby performance again,” the Bartlett, Illinois police department tweeted in jest.

“My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever,” wrote Houston Astros writer Michael Schwab.

“Fergie watching Ingrid Andress claim her crown for worst national anthem of all time,” wrote Giants player Malik Nabers.

Many seized the opportunity to share their favorite National Anthem renditions – including Chris Stapleton at Super Bowl LVII, Whitney Houston at Super Bowl XXV and Meatloaf at the 1994 MLB All-Star game.

Andress and Fergie aren’t the only ones to get negative attention for their anthem performances. In 1990, Roseanne Barr’s rendition at a San Diego Padres game was criticized by many, but the actress defended her performance. “Geez, gimme a break. I was just trying to sing a song,” she told CBS Los Angeles at the time, according to the Roanoke Times. “I apologize that people were so appalled.”

It appears Andress hasn’t addressed the criticism on social media. Ahead of the derby on Monday, she announced her single “Colorado 9” would come out on July 24. Her Instagram has relatively few posts, all of which focus on her music, and the comments are turned off.

She received support from country music duo Brothers Osborne, who wrote on social media: “I know everyone is here for laughs but as someone who has seen her sing many times live, she is incredibly talented. Not sure what happened here but I’d bet the farm there were huge technical problems with her monitors.”