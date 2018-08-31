Informational Survey Covering Bridges On Bay City Web Site

Bay City's Independence Bridge is one of two bridges over the Saginaw River considered for sale to private operator. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

A well attended Thursday informational meeting at Bay City Hall allowed Lansing based OHM Associates to spread the word about its online traffic feasibility study focusing on the city’s bridges. It’s open through the end of September and can be found on the city’s web site which is Bay City M I. org.

Audience members say city officials need to seek grants from government and other sources to cover maintenance while also focusing on safety.

OHM will present a final report on the survey to City Commissioners by year’s end. The Commission will ultimately decide the long term future of the city’s Liberty and Independence Bridges.