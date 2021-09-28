Infant, One Other Injured in Saginaw Shooting

Around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, , investigators from the State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Park St.
Police say unknown suspects shot at a residence from the street, striking two people, one of which was a six-month-old child. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Major Case unit at 759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 422-JAIL to remain anonymous.