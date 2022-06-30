      Weather Alert

Fatal Industrial Accident in Huron County Under Investigation

Ann Williams
Jun 30, 2022 @ 6:24pm
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is investigating an incident at Blue Diamond Steel Casting in Pigeon on Friday, June 24, which resulted in the death of an employee.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said plant personnel requested an ambulance shortly after 9:00 a.m, for an injured worker, 48-year-old Kenneth Strahan of Kinde. Hanson said it appears Strahan was doing maintenance on large industrial air ducting, which had been lowered so the work could be done. At some point the ducting detached from one of its suspension points and fell on top of Strahan, killing him. It was estimated the ducting may have weighed as much as 4,000 pounds.

The Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office investigated at the scene.

