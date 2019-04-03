Independent Contractor To Help Bay County Animal Control With Outreach

The Bay County Board of Commissioners discusses items during their Ways and Means Committee meeting.

Bay County Animal Control is getting an independent contractor for the next nine months thanks to a nearly $20,000 Michigan Department of Agriculture grant.

County Executive Jim Barcia says this employee will serve as an outreach specialist speaking to community groups and through social media platforms about the importance of spaying, neutering and vaccinating pets. He adds that employee will also encourage residents to adopt dogs and cats from the County’s Animal Control shelter.

The County Board of Commissioners’ Ways and Means Committee approved the proposal Tuesday.