Independence Bridge Temporarily Closed after Becoming Stuck

Independence Bridge is closed after a mechanical issue caused it to become stuck in the open position during a test Wednesday morning.

At 10:55, a Bay Alert was put out that the bridge was stuck. 40 minutes later another alert announced that it would remain closed for at least an hour.

It remains closed as of 1:30, and drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

Independence Bridge, which carries drivers on Harry S. Truman Parkway across the Saginaw River, is currently undergoing updates by Bay City Bridge Partners after their completion of work on Liberty Bridge last month.

With the closure of Lafayette Bridge for repairs by the Michigan Department of Transportation, only 2 bridges are open in the city until the malfunction can be resolved.