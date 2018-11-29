Importance Of Bay City Bridge Decision Growing

Bay City officials acknowledge hard, costly choices lie ahead to meet bridge needs.

A recent study by OHM Advisors presented five options including minimum repairs to maintain the Liberty and Independence Bridges ranging from nearly $34,000,000 to over $61,000,000. City Commission President Kerice Basmadjian says there’s still a long way to go before any decisions are made.

OHM recommended signal and intersection upgrades near both bridges to go with

maintenance in the short term. Their long term choice was to reconstruct

Independence Bridge while maintaining Liberty Bridge until the reconstruction was done and then removing Liberty Bridge.

A public hearing in Bay City Hall is slated for Six PM December 11th to allow OHM to

present its findings to the community.