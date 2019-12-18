      Weather Alert

Impeachment Vigils Held Nationwide Including Bay City

John Hall
Dec 18, 2019 @ 12:06am
Protestors supporting Presidential impeachment hold signs and chant outside the Bay County Building. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Advocates for impeaching President Donald Trump gathered in communities across the country Tuesday night for vigils prior to a potential
House vote Wednesday.

The organizer of one local event Pat Race promised the fight against what he called corrupt and incompetent  Presidential leadership will continue even if a Senate trial  falls short of the votes needed for conviction and removal from  office.

Race was joined by about 50 others outside the Bay County Building in Bay City on a cold night as snow flurries fell.

