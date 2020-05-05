Impact Saginaw Provides Meals to Saginaw Children
source: Impact Saginaw
Impact Saginaw Area Credit Unions have partnered with Sodexo Magic and First Student to provide food to in-need Saginaw students since schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since schools closed in March, Sodexo and First Student have been providing meal deliveries Monday through Saturday to about 2,000 children by bus to their neighborhoods. Impact Saginaw has committed $11,500 to help the organizations in their fight against hunger in the community.
“These are unprecedented times for our community and we all need to work together to ensure that the children in our neighborhoods are fed,” states Gerald Hutto, President/CEO of Team One Credit Union and spokesperson for Impact Saginaw. “I am so proud of all the Credit Unions who make up Impact Saginaw, we all saw the need and immediately stepped up to help.”
The program also supports local businesses, with Impact Saginaw coordinating meals to be provided by local restaurants to supplment food provided by Sodexo and delivered by First Student.
Impact Saginaw Area Credit Unions work together to provide financial and/or volunteer resources for the betterment of our city and is committed to making a difference! Impact Saginaw Area Credit Unions include: Copoco Community Credit Union, Family First Credit Union, First Area Credit Union, Frankenmuth Credit Union, Health Advantage Credit Union, Jolt Credit Union, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Team One Credit Union, United Financial Credit Union and Wildfire Credit Union.