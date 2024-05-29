Illinois Man Awaiting Arraignment for Murder of Saginaw Woman

Police have identified a woman killed in Saginaw over the Memorial Day weekend.

Police say 47-year-old Kenya Collins was at a gathering at a home in the 1000 block of Cathay Street on Sunday when she was shot by a 63-year-old Aurora, Illinois man following an argument. Police say the two were previously in a romantic relationship. The man fled the scene in an SUV with Collins. State police troopers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at Outer Drive and Holland Avenue in Buena Vista Township and say the suspect rammed one of their patrol vehicles with the SUV. That’s when police say an exchange of gunfire between troopers and the suspect took place. No one was injured in the exchange.

Police were able to arrest the suspect and transported Collins to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. Police say a second victim at the house also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The suspect is awaiting arraignment in the Saginaw County Jail for open murder.