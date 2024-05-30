Illinois Man Arrigned On Murder Charges In Death of Saginaw Woman

An Aurora, Illinois man is being held in the Saginaw County Jail without bond on open murder charges for allegedly killing a Saginaw woman on Sunday.

Police say the shooting took place at a home in the 1000 block of Cathay Street, when 63-year-old Willie Allen and 47-year-old Kenya Collins got into an argument during a get together at the house. According to Police, Allen and Collins were previously in a romantic relationship. Police say Allen then shot Collins, as well as shooting another man in the leg. He took Collins with him when he fled the scene in an SUV, according to police.

State police troopers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in the area of Outer Drive and Holland Avenue in Buena Vista Township, though police say Allen rammed one of their patrol vehicles, then opened fire from inside the SUV. Police returned fire, though no one was injured. Allen was then arrested. Collins was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Allen is charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, among other charges. His next court date is June 11.