Identities of Slain Rappers Confirmed

Armani Kelly

The Standish man reported missing in January and his body was located on February 3 has been officially identified by police.

The body of Armani Kelly was discovered in an abandoned apartment building in the Detroit suburb of Highland Park, along with the bodies of Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker of Oscoda. Police say the three men were all shot multiple times. The men were supposed to perform in Detroit on January 21 until the venue cancelled at the last minute.

Police say they don’t believe the killing to be random, but have not released a reason though they say they are close to determining a motive. They have also arrested a 15-year-old found with Kelly’s SUV in Warren and another person was arrested in a home near where the bodies were found. A third person was tracked down and arrested in Tennessee.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate.