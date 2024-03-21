Idaho suspected shooter and escaped inmate arrested, officials say

▶ Watch Video: Escaped Idaho inmate Skylar Meade triggers a massive search

An escaped inmate and his alleged accomplice were arrested in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Thursday afternoon after a massive manhunt.

Inmate Skylar Meade escaped from a medical center in Boise early Wednesday morning after Nicholas Umphenour allegedly opened fire on corrections officers who were taking Meade back to prison.

The suspects were located in the Twin Falls area at around 2 p.m. local time Thursday, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said at a news conference. After a short vehicle pursuit, the suspects were taken into custody separately. No shots were fired.

Meade engaged in “self-injurious” behavior Tuesday night, after which officers determined he needed to be transferred off-site for care, Josh Tewalt, director of the state’s Department of Correction, said at a Wednesday news conference.

Umphenour attacked and fired at two officers at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. A third person, later determined to be a corrections officer, was shot by responding Boise police officers.

