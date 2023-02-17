Iconic Saginaw Coffee Shop Closing

(Getty Images)

After 18 years in downtown Saginaw, Dawn of a New Day Coffee House will be closing its doors.

Started as a way to bring people together, a post on their Facebook page says they’ll begin the process of saying goodbye. Lindsey Morrell, owner of Dawn of a New Day, posted that when the business started they hoped to be “a place for those who needed a warm environment, kind smiles, and positivity for our city.” She expressed appreciation for all of the support from the community and looks forward to whatever comes next.

Coffee and limited food will continue for the next few months until supplies are exhausted. No closing date is planned.