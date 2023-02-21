WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Iconic Bay City Church, Gym to Go at Auction

By News Desk
February 21, 2023 5:30AM EST
Two Bay City buildings are going up for auction, starting Tuesday.

Bidding for the former historic Saint Joseph’s Church at 1011 and 1125 3rd Sreet, plus the Saint Joseph gymnasium at 1120 North Grant Street will begin at noon, starting at one dollar each. The church was built in 1906 and was closed as a result of parish consolidation in 2014.

The auction will run through 2:35 P.M. Thursday for the gym and 3:40 P.M. Thursday for the church. The auction will take place online at rimarketplace.com. For more information, send an email to [email protected].

