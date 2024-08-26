WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Ice Cave Collapse In Iceland Kills 1 Tourist, 2 Still Missing

By News Desk
August 26, 2024 7:33AM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — Icelandic authorities are searching for two tourists missing since an ice cave partially collapsed on Sunday afternoon, killing one person and injuring another.

Icelandic broadcaster RUV says the search, which was suspended overnight when conditions made it too dangerous to continue, resumed at about 7 a.m., Icelandic broadcaster RUV reported.

Up to 60 researchers are already on the scene, with more expected to arrive throughout the day.

Local police said a group of 25 tourists from several countries were exploring an ice cave at the Breidamerkurjokull glacier in southeastern Iceland when the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Township Man Charged after Allegedly Writing Threatening Message
2

Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Retires from Position
3

Woman Charged In Fatal Saginaw Township Hit-and-Run
4

Midland County Man Killed In Crash Identified, Driver Charged
5

Propane Truck Crash Prompts Evacuation In Midland County