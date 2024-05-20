WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli And Hamas Leaders, Including Netanyahu

By News Desk
May 20, 2024 7:44AM EDT
Share
Photo: MGN

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Karim Khan said Monday that he believes Netayahu, his defense minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Popular Stories

1

Man Charged with Murder in Saginaw Store Shooting
2

Bay City Commission Calls for Lowered Tolls, Bay City Bridge Partners Responds to Billing Concerns
3

Plane Crashes in Saginaw County
4

Bird Flu Detected In Gratiot, Isabella County Cattle Herds
5

Two Charged In Death of Michigan State Police Trooper