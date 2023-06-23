I-75/US-10 Ramp Closure This Weekend

Crews with the Michigan Department of Transportation will begin rebuilding the loop that connects northbound I-75 to westbound US-10 in Bay County this weekend.

From 7:00 Saturday night to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, the northbound I-75 ramp will be closed. Drivers looking to get onto US-10 will be routed to Wilder road, then back onto southbound I-75. The ramp from westbound US-10 to I-75 south will also be closed during this time. MDOT says the work is part of a nearly $33 million investment to rebuild westbound US-10 between 7 Mile Road and Bay City.

Included in the project is the construction of two roundabouts at Mackinaw Road and improvements to bridges at 3 Mile Road and Culver Creek.