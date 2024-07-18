WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

I-75 Semi Crash Results In Serious Injuries

By News Desk
July 18, 2024 5:30AM EDT
(Getty Images)

Police in Genesee County are invetigating a Wednesday morning crash on north bound I-75 involving a semi truck.

Police say the incident happened near Miller Road around 1:30 when a 29-year-old man driving a passenger car stopped in a northbound travel lane with the car’s hazard lights flashing. The semi driver ran into the back of the car, hit the center median wall and rolled onto its side. Police say the semi driver suffered minor injuries, while the man in the car received serious injuries. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver of the car may have been intoxicated, thoug toxicology reports are pending.

