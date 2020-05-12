I-75 closures this week for M-46 bridge demolition
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be detouring both I-75 and M-46 traffic during overnight hours starting tomorrow night (5/13/2020).
The closure is to partially demolish the M-46 bridge over I-75 as part of a $61.5 million dollar investment to rebuild 2.4 miles of I-75 in Saginaw County.
Between 9pm and 5am Wednesday and Thursday nights, I-75 will be closed and detoured and reduced to one lane through the M-46 ramps.
I-75 traffic exiting at M-46 will be detoured through outer Drive, M-81, and Portsmouth Road. Eastbound and westbound M-46 through-traffic will also be detoured through these roads.
Following the demolition, M-46 traffic will be maintained with one lane in each direction on the westbound roadbed.
The project aims to rebuild and widen I-75 from Hess Avenue to the south junction of the I-675 interchange, reducing congestion and improving safety.
It will also replace the aging I-75/M-46 interchange and M-46 bridge structures, improving traffic flow and reducing potential crashes.