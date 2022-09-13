WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

I-75 Closed in Arenac County for Bridge Repairs

By Ann Williams
September 13, 2022 5:00AM EDT
Share
I-75 Closed in Arenac County for Bridge Repairs

The Michigan Department of Transportation will detour northbound I-75 to accommodate bridge beam setting at the Lincoln Road overpass in Arenac County starting at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The work is part of an overall $37 million investment to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from I-75 to Grove Street in the city of Standish, including repairs to 19 bridges. It’s included in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

Northbound I-75 traffic should follow the posted detour via M-61, US-23, Old 76, and Sterling Road.

Popular Stories

1

Juvenile Arrested in Death of Saginaw Girl
2

Numerous Felony Charges for Man in Death of Boy Found in Ditch
3

Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize
4

Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash
5

State Police Investigate After Body of Missing Child Found in Saginaw

Sports News