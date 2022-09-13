I-75 Closed in Arenac County for Bridge Repairs

The Michigan Department of Transportation will detour northbound I-75 to accommodate bridge beam setting at the Lincoln Road overpass in Arenac County starting at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The work is part of an overall $37 million investment to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from I-75 to Grove Street in the city of Standish, including repairs to 19 bridges. It’s included in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

Northbound I-75 traffic should follow the posted detour via M-61, US-23, Old 76, and Sterling Road.