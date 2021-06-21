I-675 Road Work to Close Southbound Lanes Starting in Saginaw Township

The Michigan Department of Transportation’s work on I-675 extends farther south starting Monday, June 21. Southbound I-675 will be closed from Tittabawasssee Road to M-58, or State Street, until Friday, August 6.
Crews will be doing pavement and structure repairs as part of a $10.5 million project to improve more than 8.5 miles of I-675 in Saginaw County. It includes work on 36 bridge and culvert structures to address steel improvements, bridge deck surfaces, railing upgrades, and painting.
Drivers should follow the posted detour via northbound I-675, southbound I-75, and northbound I-675.