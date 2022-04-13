I ❤️ Mac & Cheese Opening in Saginaw Twp, Giving Away Free Mac for a Year

‘I Heart Mac & Cheese and More’ opens in Saginaw Township today, and the first 10 customers at the grand opening will win free mac and cheese for a year.
The new restaurant located at 4588 State St. offers cheesy comfort foods of all kinds, including: Mac n cheese topped with protein options like short rib, a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato and bacon, and “tacoroni,” a build-your-own mac and cheese dish stuffed inside a crunchy taco shell.
Co-Owners Laquanda Hoskins and Letisha Randle say funds from the opening-day will be going towards a good cause too with a partnership with Hidden Harvest.
The two say a dollar for every customer that stops by the day of the grand opening will be donated to the charity.
Randle adds that once everything’s up and running, they’ll even offer delivery options powered by UberEats, GrubHub, and DoorDash.
A grand opening celebration with mac and cheese and grilled cheese samples and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10:30am.
To see their full menu, toppings, and more, you can visit IHeartMacAndCheese.com or download the I Heart Mac and Cheese app.