Huron County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Abandoned Boat, Operator Found OK

Authorities in Huron County say a Lansing man is OK after he was thrown from his boat and swam to shore late Saturday night.

According to Sheriff Kelly Hanson, deputies responded to Sand Point in Caseville Township around 9:45 p.m. after residents reported a small boat going around in circles with no visible occupants. The sheriff’s office and coast guard searched the area, but had to stop for the night due to low visibility. Early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office found the boat out of gas about 1 and a half miles south of Caseville.

Between 7:45 and 8 a.m. authorities learned the boat belonged to a 45-year-old Lansing man, who had reportedly been thrown from the vessel when it hit a wave. He had swam to shore safely, but did not report it to police. Investigators say alcohol is believed to have played a large role in the incident, and enforcement action is being taken.