Huron County Road Commission Assists with Medical Emergency

Michael Percha
Mar 1, 2021 @ 9:09am
A 54-year-old man is doing well after suffering a medical emergency in Huron County on Friday, February 26.

Police say the man was with two other people running beagles in the woods near Crocker Rd. south of Minnick Rd. in Lincoln Township when he suffered a medical issue. The Huron County Road Commission had to be called in to plow a path of about 300 feet to the man due to deep snow in the area.

The Kinde Area Fire Department and Central Huron Ambulance assisted at the scene.

