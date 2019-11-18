Huron County Police Investigate Man Lying in Road
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Huron County are investigating a Friday, November 15 shooting in the town of Kinde.
Police say a 28-year-old Tennessee man, who was staying at a nearby residence, was found lying in the road at Michigan St. near Dwight St. around 5:45 p.m. by passing motorists and a nearby neighbor. He suffered from a gunshot wound to his face and had been lying in the road for about five minutes. Police believe the gunshot was self-inflicted. They found a handgun in his pocket with a shell casing nearby.
The man was taken to McLaren Thumb Region Hospital before being flown to an out-of-county hospital. His condition is unknown.