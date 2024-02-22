WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Huron County Man Arrested for Possession, Distribution of Child Sexually Abusive Material

By jonathan.dent
February 22, 2024 6:30AM EST
A 28-year-old man from Huron County has been arrested for possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material.

According to the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, an investigation into Adonis Rafael Diaz of Pigeon resulted in digital evidence being seized from his home.

He was arraigned Tuesday on one count each of possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material, as well as using a computer to commit a crime.

