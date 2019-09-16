Huron County House Explosion Claims Life of One, Injures Another
(source: Alpha Media)
A Huron County woman lost her life in a house explosion in Huron County Saturday, September 14.
Police say the explosion occurred at a home at 1467 S. Lakeshore in Sand Beach Township around 7:45 p.m. 69-year-old Sally Pullen was trapped inside the home while her daughter, 50-year-old Elizabeth Sarnowski was ejected from the structure.
Neighbors attempted to rescue the mother but were unable to enter because of the fire. First responders arrived and battled the blaze for about an hour and 45 minutes before they were able to get to the woman, who was found deceased.
Sarnowski is being treated for her injuries at the Harbor Beach Community Hospital. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.