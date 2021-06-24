Huron County Cyclist Dies After Being Dragged Under Trailer

A 53-year-old Bad Axe man has died following a fatal crash in Huron County.
State police from the Caro post responded to the area of North Van Dyke and Barrie roads in Colfax Township Wednesday, June 23 around 11:23 a.m. They found the man, who had been riding a bicycle, dead at the scene. Police say the man was riding east on North Van Dyke when a truck with a utility trailer crossed the intersection. The man struck the trailer and became stuck underneath. Police say he was dragged for some distance before becoming dislodged.
The truck left the scene but was located later. The 38-year-old driver of the truck from Ruth told police he was unaware the crash occurred.
The investigation is ongoing.