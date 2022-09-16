Huron County Crash Claims Life of Oxford Man

An Oxford man died in a crash in Huron County Thursday, September 15.

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of M-142 and M-19 in Verona Township around 1:40 p.m. when Robert Johnson, driving north on M-19, failed to completely stop at the intersection and turned into the path of a 2011 Chevy pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Jared Kubacki of Ubly. Johnson was killed at the scene. His wife Catherine and Kubacki were taken to McLaren Thumb Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Mrs. Johnson was later taken to an out of county hospital for specialized treatment.

An autopsy has been ordered for the deceased man as the investigation continues.