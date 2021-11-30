Hunter Shot in Genesee County

Police in Genesee County have located suspects in the Sunday, November 28 shooting of a hunter in Vienna Township.
Around 4:00 p.m., a 36-year-old man was hunting in a field off Hurd Rd. when he encountered two cousins, 11- and 17-year-old boys. The man was hunting on property belonging to a friend and had permission to be there. Police say there was some type of land dispute and it’s unclear if the boys had permission to be on the property.
The man was shot in the hip. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in good condition. Police tracked the boys to a residence belonging to a 34-year-old Vienna Township man. The boys were taken into custody and later released due to their age. It’s not known which boy shot the victim. The case remains under investigation.