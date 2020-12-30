Hunter charged in death of teen shot while watching sunset

A hunter who fatally shot a teenager he apparently mistook for an animal at a state park has been charged with homicide and weapons counts, authorities said. Police said Jason Kutt was shot and killed while watching the sunset with his girlfriend at a park on Oct. 24.

CBS Philadelphia reports Kenneth Troy Heller, 52, of Warminster, made his initial court appearance Wednesday and was jailed after the judge denied him bail. It wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

Kenneth Heller, 52, of Warminster is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death Jason Kutt of Sellersville https://t.co/1ifiEAG49Q pic.twitter.com/6ukyhhVYJW — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 30, 2020

The shooting occurred Oct. 24 in Nockamixon State Park, which straddles the towns of Bedminster and Haycock.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said he believed Heller thought he was firing at an animal and did not intentionally shoot Kutt, 18, of West Rockhill. The victim was shot once in the back of the head while sitting with his girlfriend at the edge of the lake in the park, and he died two days later.

Jason Kutt. CBS Philadelphia

Kutt’s girlfriend reported seeing a male hunter dressed in bright orange hunting gear leaving the area at the time. Investigators say the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Heller is currently being held in Bucks County jail without bail.