Hunter Biden indicted on tax crimes by special counsel

By CBS News
December 7, 2023 8:32PM EST
Washington — Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, has been charged with nine federal tax crimes, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday in the Central District of California. 

The indictment charges him with failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment and filing a false or fraudulent tax return. 

Federal prosecutors allege in the indictment that Hunter Biden engaged in “a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million” in federal income taxes for the years 2016 through 2019. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

