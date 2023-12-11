Hunter Biden files motion to dismiss indictment on gun charges

Lawyers for Hunter Biden filed a motion Monday to dismiss firearms charges against him, arguing that the charges are “unprecedented, unconstitutional,” according to Biden attorney Abbe Lowell, and violate an earlier diversion agreement made with Delaware U.S. Attorney and special counsel David Weiss.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, is also challenging Weiss’ appointment as special counsel, arguing his role as U.S. attorney in Delaware disqualified him from holding the post.

Hunter Biden was indicted in September by a federal grand jury on charges related to his purchase of a firearm in October 2018 while he was a drug user, according to court filings.

The four-page indictment returned by the grand jury convened in Delaware charged Hunter Biden with three felony counts stemming from his possession of a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver in October 2018, which prosecutors previously said he unlawfully possessed for 11 days.

The charges, Hunter Biden’s attorneys argue, are excessive and not supported by the facts or Justice Department policy.

