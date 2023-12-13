Hunter Biden defies House Republicans’ subpoena for closed-door testimony

▶ Watch Video: IRS whistleblowers discuss Hunter Biden investigations

Washington — Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, defied a subpoena from the GOP-led House Oversight Committee for a closed-door deposition set to take place Wednesday, reiterating that he would answer questions from lawmakers only in a public setting.

Hunter Biden’s decision not to comply with the subpoena paves the way for the panel to pursue contempt of Congress proceedings, though it’s unclear how quickly Republicans would move to initiate the effort. He appeared outside the U.S. Capitol to deliver a brief statement and slammed GOP lawmakers for targeting him and his father with their nearly yearlong probe.

“I’m here today to make sure the House committee’s illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence and lies, and I’m here today to acknowledge I have made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded,” Hunter Biden said. “For that, I am responsible. For that, I am accountable. And for that, I am making amends.”

In a statement to reporters Tuesday afternoon, a GOP Oversight Committee spokesperson said that Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan “have been clear: Hunter Biden must appear for his deposition on December 13 at 9:30 a.m. or they will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.”