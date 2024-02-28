Hunter Biden Appears For Deposition, Tells Republicans He Did Not Involve His Father In His Business

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has appeared on Capitol Hill for a closed-door deposition with lawmakers.

His appearance Wednesday marks a critical moment for Republicans as their impeachment inquiry into his father and their family’s business affairs teeters on the brink of collapse.

The 14-month Republican investigation into the Biden family has centered on Hunter Biden and his overseas work for clients in Ukraine, China, Romania and other countries.

Republicans have long questioned whether those business dealings involved corruption and influence peddling by President Joe Biden, particularly when he was vice president.

But despite interviews and more than 100,000 pages of documents, Republicans have yet to produce direct evidence of misconduct by the president.