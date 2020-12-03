Hundreds rally for NYC bar owner who defied COVID rules

▶ Watch Video: Protests outside Staten Island bar busted for violating COVID rules

Tension was high Wednesday night near a Staten Island bar, where a protest was held after a manager was arrested the night before for refusing to comply with the state’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions. CBS New York’s Chopper 2 flew over the large crowd of protesters.

Hundreds of people stood shoulder-to-shoulder with American flags and political signs. They were demonstrating in front of New York City Sheriff’s officers who were guarding the front door of Mac’s Public House, which is owned by Keith McAlarney.

“USA, USA…” Supporters showing up to protest & chant outside of Mac’s Public House in #StatenIsland. Many want to eat and drink indoors & don’t believe the establishment should have been shut down after receiving several warnings for violating orders @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/iJDDVb1gPn — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) December 3, 2020

McAlarney defied the restrictions on indoor dining last week, declaring his business an “autonomous zone” and marking those words on the sidewalk to try to protect himself from COVID lockdown rules.

But it didn’t work. He got slapped with more than a dozen summonses.

At the protest Wednesday night, some chanted and demanded change in an area that has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the city. Some wore face masks, while others did not.

When asked for a response to people who say that type of behavior is contributing to why businesses and restaurants have to close, one protester responded, “At a certain point, like people on the left like to say, our body, our choice.”

Police said there were no arrests and no summonses were issued on Wednesday night. Officers were guarding the bar door all day, making sure people did not try to eat and drink inside.

The bar was shut down Tuesday night by the city’s Sheriffs Office, and the general manager, Daniel Presti, was taken into custody for allegedly obstructing governmental administration. He was led away in handcuffs after officers said he refused to stop indoor dining in an “orange zone” after several warnings.

New York imposed tighter restrictions on businesses and gatherings in “orange zones” to try to control a rise in local COVID-19 infection rates. Restaurants in those zones are limited to outdoor dining and takeout or delivery only.

Mac’s Public House posted a video on its Facebook page showing officers issuing tickets inside the bar. A separate post from the tavern included the message: “Share our story and urge other small businesses to join. We are here to help others fight back and join us. Together we can do what’s right.”