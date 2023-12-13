Humane Society of Midland County Hires First Executive Director

The Humane Society of Midland County has just promoted a woman to be its first ever Executive Director.

Jesse Fletcher will lead the organization towards its continued vision of making a lasting impact on the welfare of animals in the community. Fletcher comes to the position from after her tenure as the Director of Development and Fundraising. Humane Society officials say Fletcher is dedicated and passionate with an unwavering commitment to the organization’s mission. As Executive Director, Fletcher will focus on team collaboration, program development, fundraising initiatives, as well as community outreach and education.

Fletcher’s promotion was effective November 10.