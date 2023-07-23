Human remains found in luggage in separate Texas, Florida incidents

In separate incidents in Florida and Texas, officials in those locations discovered suitcases containing human remains over the last week.

Officers from Florida’s Delray Beach Police Department said they got a 911 call on Friday afternoon for a suspicious item in the water along the intracoastal waterway. Responding officers said found a suitcase with human remains inside. Two other suitcases containing human remains were found at nearby locations along the intracoastal.

The remains appear to belong to one, unidentified woman. Her remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office.

Police from the city on Florida’s southeast coast have not yet released additional information.

A day earlier, deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in Texas also got a 911 call for a suspicious package. People were outside feeding animals on Thursday morning when they saw a duffel bag of some sort with what appeared to be human remains inside, Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a press conference.

“The first inclination, of course, is to assume that it’s a homicide scene,” Salazar said. “At this point, all we really know is that we’ve got partial human remains out here.”

There was no discernible effort made to hide the body outside of putting it into a suitcase, Salazar said. There were some signs around the property that someone had been trying to burn something, but it’s common in the area for people to burn trash.

The property owners, who were out of town at the time of the discovery, are cooperating with the investigation, Salazar said.

Deputies do not yet know the gender or identify of the victim, officials said. It’s not clear how long the body was there

“We’re getting a search warrant to finish processing the scene and at that point we may know a little bit more,” Salazar said. “But at this point, it’s just too early to tell if the person was killed here, or if they were brought here in that piece of luggage and then dumped here.”