“Human Library” Campaign Comes To Midland’s Northwood University

Northwood University freshman Ami Scott stands next to Strosacker Head Librarian Eric Palmer during the "Human Library" event

Northwood University’s Strosacker Library hosted its initial “Human Library” event Wednesday.

Head Librarian Eric Palmer says individuals portrayed characters often prejudged by others based on external appearances, expectations or stereotypes. Students and other visitors talked to those characters ranging from a returning Vietnam veteran to a recovering cutter and bulimic in order to learn understanding and promote tolerance.

Palmer added he’s optimistic the program will return next year, based on the overall response.