HUD Provides Housing Grants to the Great Lakes Bay Region

Michael Percha
Feb 24, 2021 @ 8:28am
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $47 million to public housing authorities in Michigan.

This includes funding to Mt. Pleasant, Bay City, Bay County and the city of Saginaw. The grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large scale improvements like replacing roofs or making energy efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.

Mount Pleasant received nearly $238,779, Bay City received $557,503, while Bay County was awarded more than $135,525. The city of Saginaw was granted $1.3 million.

