HUD Offers Funding to Local Housing Commissions

The US Department of Housung and Urban Development (HUD) has provided funding for several area housing commissions.

The funding can be used by the commissions for a wide range of housing issues in their respective communities like replacing roofs, upgrading heating systems to be more energy efficent and even installing water conservation measures.

Communities receiving the funds include:

Flint Housing Commission: $3,627,617

Saginaw Housing Commission: $1,610,533

Bay City Housing Commission: $702,962

Mt. Pleasant Housing Commission: $300,618

Alma Housing Commission: $253,959

St. Louis Housing Commission: $208,302

Gladwin Housing Commission: $176,347

Caseville Housing Commission: $119,362

East Tawas Housing Commission: $88,912

The funding comes from a $3 billion investment by HUD across all 50 states.