How to watch the Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders 2020

▶ Watch Video: CBSN 3

The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum is taking place from Monday, November 9 through Wednesday, November 11, and will feature notable speakers such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, and veteran journalist Maria Ressa.

As the world grapples with questions of leadership amid global tensions and the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of women leaders across politics, business, arts and media are gathering virtually for this year’s summit to share their experiences and advice on how to build a better society and future.

How to watch the summit

What: Women Political Leaders hosts its annual Reykjavík Global Forum, featuring pioneering women from a variety of backgrounds and expertise.

Women Political Leaders hosts its annual Reykjavík Global Forum, featuring pioneering women from a variety of backgrounds and expertise. Date: November 9 – November 11, 2020

November 9 – November 11, 2020 Time: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST Location: Reykjavík, Iceland

Reykjavík, Iceland Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Speakers include current and former political leaders, CEOs, and veteran journalists discussing a variety of issues gripping our world. The event is expected to be Hillary Clinton’s first public speaking engagement following the 2020 U.S. election.