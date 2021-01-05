▶ Watch Video: CBSN

Control of the Senate comes down to January 5, when Georgia will hold runoff elections for the state’s two Senate seats. Republicans need to win just one seat to keep control of the Senate, but if Democrats win both seats, there will be a 50-50 tie in the Senate and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be the tie-breaking vote.

CBSN’s Elaine Quijano will be anchoring a special episode of “Red & Blue” starting at 5 p.m. CBSN will also start broadcasting live starting at 7 p.m. when polls close, with CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns reporting from Georgia.

CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto will also appear throughout the evening, as will CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News political correspondents Ed O’Keefe and Nikole Killion and CBS News political reporters LaCrai Mitchell and Adam Brewster.

CBSN will also be speaking with local Georgia-based reporters as part of the “Local Matters” series.

How to watch the Georgia Senate runoff results

What: Georgia Senate runoff elections

Date: Tuesday, January 5

Polls close: 7 p.m. ET

“Red & Blue” preview coverage on CBSN: 5-7 p.m.

CBSN live coverage: 7 p.m.

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Follow: Live election updates on CBSNews.com.

Nearly 3 million votes were cast early in the runoff, with 2 million of those early in-person votes and nearly 1 million absentee. Early voting ended Thursday.

Senator David Perdue, who is facing Democrat Jon Ossoff, announced Thursday he will be quarantining because he came in contact with someone on his campaign who tested positive for COVID-19. While it’s unclear how long he will be quarantining, the Republican will be missing some of the key final days of campaigning.

Perdue told Fox News on Friday that it was “terrible timing” to go into quarantine, but the campaign is “not going to miss a step.”

Republicans are fighting hard to keep both seats. In November, Perdue led Ossoff by less than 100,000 votes, but Perdue failed to get 50% of the vote to avoid the runoff.

The other race pits incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

CBS News

Their race headed to a runoff after Loeffler and Congressman Doug Collins, a favorite of President Trump’s, split the Republican vote in November. Warnock won the most votes of the three, but Loeffler and Collins combined won more votes than he did.

Mr. Trump will hold a rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Monday, January 4, the eve of the election. Vice President Mike Pence will also be in Georgia on Monday at Georgia Faith Community Call to Action at a church in Milner, Georgia.

President-elect Joe Biden will be in Atlanta on Monday, and Harris campaigned on Sunday.