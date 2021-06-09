▶ Watch Video: CBSN New York

The final Democratic debate before early voting starts in the New York City mayoral primary is set for Thursday night. The debate is hosted by CBS New York and will be streaming on CBSN New York.

The debate will feature four of the leading contenders for the Democratic nomination: Kathryn Garcia, Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley and Andrew Yang. One of the other frontrunners, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, is not participating in the debate, saying that he will instead be at a vigil with the family of a 10-year-old boy killed in a shooting last weekend in Queens.

How to watch New York City’s third Democratic mayoral debate

What : New York City’s Democratic mayoral debate

Date: Thursday, June 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: CBS Broadcast Center, New York City

Online stream: Live on CBSN New York in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com

The debate comes as Adams is facing questions about his living situation, following a Politico story on Tuesday that detailed late nights at Brooklyn Borough Hall, different addresses listed on certain official documents about where he lives and time spent with his partner in New Jersey. On Wednesday, Adams invited reporters to his Brooklyn apartment and showed them the inside. He said he works late nights at Borough Hall and became emotional talking about how his past jobs have affected his relationship with his son. He denied that he lives in New Jersey, as some rivals have suggested.

Adams’ opponents called on him to release travel documents and said it should be easy to explain where he lives.

Early voting is set to begin Saturday and lasts until June 20. Primary day is June 22. More than 180,000 absentee ballots have been mailed out for the primary, but it’s not clear yet how many of those are for the Democratic primaries.

The winner of the June primary will be the favorite to become heavily-Democratic New York City’s next mayor.

The top eight candidates have held two previous debates and there is a final debate scheduled for the “leading candidates” on June 16. Crime and policing were the dominant topics at the first two debates, along with affordable housing, economic recovery and education.

The June primary will be the first citywide election in New York City using ranked-choice voting. The Board of Elections has said it may take until mid-July to determine which candidate won the election because of the rules for absentee ballot returns.

Thursday night’s debate will be moderated by WCBS anchor Maurice DuBois and WCBS political reporter Marcia Kramer. It is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. ET and then will re-air on CBSN New York at 8 p.m. ET.